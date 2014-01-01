Australian Hostels
Home > Membership > Backpacker Essentials

Backpacker Essentials

  • Backpacker Essentials Magazine

    Now bigger and better with Australia + New Zealand news, deals, events and features. Check out the official magazine of YHA Australia and New Zealand - the best guide to backpacking. Published bi-monthly, each issue is packed with: 

    • the latest and greatest backpacker travel news from Australia, New Zealand and overseas
    • exclusive deals for YHA/Hostelling International members
    • competitions and prizes
    • features on great-value destinations and travel experiences
    • iPad and iPhone-only content, interactive photo galleries and video, easy navigation 

     

    Available FREE as an interactive iPad and iPhone edition via Newsstand, iTunes and the Apple Store, as a magazine-style 'flip' version to read online or you can print wherever you are in the world.  Android tablet users can use the Read Online link below to view the magazine.  

    Please note downloading the pdf is approximately 146 MB. Once downloaded you can then print the magazine or read it at your leisure offline.  

    Read the latest issue of Backpacker Essentials magazine now.

     

    Read previous issues:   

    2016

    2015

     

    2014

     

    2013

     

     2012

     

    If you need to change your YHA membership details please email membership@yha.com.au

    Join now or renew your YHA membership.

    Need help downloading the Backpacker Essentials app or specific issues of the magazine on your iPad? Click here for help