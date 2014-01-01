Top 5 YHA Hostels in Australia

YHA Australia has great hostels all around the country. From Sydney to Perth, Darwin to Hobart, and everywhere in between - there's a YHA hostel for you!
No two hostels are the same - you could be sleeping in a train carriage, an old movie theatre, a former prison cell, a tropical bungalow or a purpose-built eco-hostel.
Are you looking for the adventure of a lifetime? Explore Australia with our point-to-point tour packages, or check out
the local scene with great deals on day trips and activities.
If you have a group of 10 or more and are looking for affordable, quality group accommodation, lots of city and
rural YHA hostels have excellent facilities for you. Some hostels can even provide meals for your group as well!
YHA Australia is part of the world's largest backpacker accommodation network, Hostelling International (HI),
providing more than 4,000 hostels in over 60 countries.
The historic streets of Fremantle will be pumping with music and dance action for two mega days and nights from 7 - 8 January. Get amongst it!
Our famous arrival package is perfect for anyone looking for Jobs in Australia!
Sydney’s summer nights come alive with a programme jam-packed with the world’s best performing and visual artists this January.
Welcome the start of the cycling World Tour this January in Adelaide, where lycra takes over the streets - and it's not just for the professionals!
Tasmania’s largest contemporary music festival returns to MONA's outdoor stage, a scenic half-hour ferry trip from Hobart’s CBD.
Planning a working holiday in Australia? YHA Australia encourages backpackers to holiday in Australia and supplement their travel plans through short-term employment.
YHA Australia is commited to reducing its impact on the environment, minimising its carbon footprint and raising awareness of the benefits of low-impact travel.
Save time booking, track and manage your bookings online as well as receive all the latest travel news with YHA newsletters.
Check out the official FREE magazine of YHA Australia - the best guide to backpacking. Read online or print wherever you are in the world, or get the interactive iPad edition.
Pick up a free copy of the YHA Australia 2017 Accommodation Guide at your nearest hostel. It's full of information about hostels, maps, city guides, member discounts and loads of ideas about things to do.
YHA has many hostels throughout New Zealand, from remote locations such as Ahipara and Te Anau to the more popuated tourist spots such as Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and, of course, Queenstown.
YHA is a member of Hostelling International, with more than 4,000 hostels worldwide in fantastic and unique locations. Discover the real hostel experience and find your dream adventure with HI.