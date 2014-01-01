Top 5 YHA Hostels in Australia

Australian Hostels
  Falls Festival Fremantle

    Falls Festival comes to Freo

    The historic streets of Fremantle will be pumping with music and dance action for two mega days and nights from 7 - 8 January. Get amongst it!

  Work in Australia

    Work in Australia with YHA

    Our famous arrival package is perfect for anyone looking for Jobs in Australia!

  Sydney Festival 2017

    Sydney Festival 2017

    Sydney’s summer nights come alive with a programme jam-packed with the world’s best performing and visual artists this January.

  Tour Down Under

    Tour Down Under - Adelaide

    Welcome the start of the cycling World Tour this January in Adelaide, where lycra takes over the streets - and it's not just for the professionals!

  MONA FOMA Festival

    MONA FOMA Festival

    Tasmania’s largest contemporary music festival returns to MONA's outdoor stage, a scenic half-hour ferry trip from Hobart’s CBD.

Book Direct and Save

  • Best rates every day
  • Exclusive offers and specials
  • Greater choice and availability
  • No booking fees
  • Safe and secure
Working in Australia

Planning a working holiday in Australia? YHA Australia encourages backpackers to holiday in Australia and supplement their travel plans through short-term employment.

Sustainable Travel

Sustainable travel

YHA Australia is commited to reducing its impact on the environment, minimising its carbon footprint and raising awareness of the benefits of low-impact travel.

My YHA

Save time booking, track and manage your bookings online as well as receive all the latest travel news with YHA newsletters.

Backpacker Essentials

Check out the official FREE magazine of YHA Australia - the best guide to backpacking. Read online or print wherever you are in the world, or get the interactive iPad edition.

Accommodation Guide

Pick up a free copy of the YHA Australia 2017 Accommodation Guide at your nearest hostel. It's full of information about hostels, maps, city guides, member discounts and loads of ideas about things to do.

New Zealand hostels

YHA has many hostels throughout New Zealand, from remote locations such as Ahipara and Te Anau to the more popuated tourist spots such as Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and, of course, Queenstown.

International Hostels

YHA is a member of Hostelling International, with more than 4,000 hostels worldwide in fantastic and unique locations. Discover the real hostel experience and find your dream adventure with HI.